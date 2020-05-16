Reliance Jio Revises Add-On Packs; Reduces Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently launched long term prepaid plan for its users. The plan is priced at Rs. 2,399, where it is offering 2GB data per day, free calling on Jio, and messages for 365 days. Besides, the company has brought add-on packs for its customers.

Earlier, these packs were available for an unlimited period of time. But, the company has now revised these plans, and it is available for limited days. These add-on packs are available at Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. The company has already updated the plans on its website, and now all are available for 30 days validity.

Reliance Jio Add-On Packs Revised: Details

If we talk about the validity, then all plans are valid for the same period, while the data benefits are different. The Rs. 151 pack is offering 30GB data, while Rs. 201 ships 40GB data for 30 days. The Rs. 251 is providing 50GB data for the same period.

For the unaware, Jio is offering the same plan of Rs. 251 plan, where it is shipping 2GB data per day for 51 days. These plans come under the company's work from a home category, and now users have to use these benefits in one month.

List Of All Reliance Jio Plans Under Rs. 500: Details

The first plan is priced at Rs. 98, and it is valid for 28 days. This plan ships unlimited calling. But, users have to pay 6 paise as IUC fee. These plans also ship 300 messages and access to the Jio app. The Rs. 129 is providing 2GB data for 28 days. It includes 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks and 300 messages for 28 days, while Rs. 149 pack ships 1GB data per day for 24 days. The Rs. 199 ships 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. It includes access to the Jio application and 100 messages per day.

On the other hand, Rs. 249 ships 2GB data per day of 28 days. It also ships 100 messages and 1,000 minutes for off-net calls. It also includes a subscription to the Jio application. The Rs. 329 ships 3,000 minutes and 1000 messages for calling to all networks for 84 days. The Rs. 349 plan offers 3GB data per day for only 28 days. The Rs. 399 ship 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 444 provides 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 56 days.

Best Mobiles in India