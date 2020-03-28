ENGLISH

    BSNL Revises Six Prepaid Plans; Reduces Validity And Data

    By
    |

    Following the footsteps of Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, BSNL has finally revised its prepaid plans. The development comes three months after Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea revised their prepaid plans. You'll be surprised to know that the telcos are only focusing on revising prepaid plans, as 70 percent of their revenue comes from the same.

    Now, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has revised its six plans. The telco has reduced the validity and data benefits with these plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 1,699, Rs. 186, Rs. 187, Rs. 98, Rs. 99 and Rs. 319. The changes will be applicable from April 1.

    BSNL Rs. 1,699 Long-Term Prepaid Plan: New Details

    The Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan ships 250 minutes for calling, 2GB data every day, and 100 messages for 300 days instead of 425 days earlier. In fact, once you completed the 250 minutes of calling. The telco will start charging you as per your base plan. Besides, the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps once the given limit is over. This plan also ships Lokdhun content for two months' and a subscription for BSNL Tunes subscription for the entire 300 days.

    BSNL Reduces Validity of Three Plans: Details
     

    Meanwhile, the operator has reduced the validity of three more plans. The first plan is available at Rs. 98, where you get 2GB data per day for only 22 days as against 24 days. It includes a free subscription of Eros Now. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 99 which ships 250 minutes for calling per day for 22 days.

    Earlier, the plan used to offer the same benefit for 24 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 319, where you get only calling benefit for 75 days as against 84 days earlier. Apart from that, this plan is providing calling benefit 250 minutes for calling in all circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai, as BSNL is not offering its services in these circles.

    BSNL Reduces Data Benefits Of Two Plans: Details

    The plans in this category are priced at Rs. 186 and Rs. 187, where BSNL is now offering only 2GB data per day as compared to 3GB data earlier. These plans also ship 250 minutes for calling and 100 messages.

     

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
    X