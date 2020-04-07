Airtel Offering Best Video Quality; Reliance Jio Leads 4G Availability: Opensignal News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to Opensignal's new report, Airtel is offering better services than other operators in terms of video quality, download speed, and latency experience. However, the mobile analytics company said that Reliance Jio is still dominating the 4G availability in the country.

It said that Airtel is offering good video experience in the country, and as far as rating is concern, then it offers 55 to 65 percent rating as against 40 to 55 percent earlier. The analytics company claims that Vodafone has also joined the Airtel in the good category.

"We recorded the highest increase on its network, as the operator boosted its score to close the gap on the market leader. This means that users on both these networks now experience faster video load times and fewer interruptions during playback while streaming videos on their smartphone using mobile data services," said the analytics firm.

The report said that Reliance Jio and Idea are sailing in the same fair boat. On the other hand, it said the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is still lying in a poor category, as it is offering 3G in many parts of the country. "A Fair rating is characterized by sluggish load times and frequent stalling, most notably on higher resolutions," Opensignal said.

If you compare with the telecom regulator data, then Reliance Jio is giving a tough fight to all telecom operators. As per the TRAI data, Reliance Jio has managed to offer 21.5 megabits 4G download speed in February, while Airtel and Vodafone posted only 8 megabits download speed in the country.

Vodafone is leading in terms of offering the highest upload speed. Vodafone has posted 6.5 megabits per second, Idea is providing 5.5 megabits per second, and you'll be surprised to know that Reliance Jio is offering 3.9 megabits speed per second. Airtel is providing 3.7 megabits upload speed.

Best Mobiles in India