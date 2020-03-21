Reliance Jio Tops The Speed Chart In February News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to TRAI MySpeed data, Reliance Jio has recorded 21.5 megabits per second 4G download speed in February, which is higher than the speed the telco had offered in January. This is not the first time that Reliance Jio has given a tough fight to the incumbents in terms of offering 4G high-speed.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has offered the highest upload speed in the country, during the same month. Both, Vodafone and the Airtel have managed to achieve only 8 megabits per second speed in February. Vodafone and Idea have merged their operation in August 2018. However, they are still integrating their network, and the procedure has been completed in 17 circles and still, five circles are remaining.

That's why the telecom regulator TRAI is measuring their data separately. The TRAI is collecting data via its MySpeed applications.

Furthermore, Vodafone has recorded 6.5 megabits per second in upload speed. Then, there is Idea offering 5.5 megabits per second upload speed, Reliance Jio 3.9 megabits per second, and Airtel is offering 3.7 megabits per second upload speed.

On the other hand, Tutela issued a report which says that the Airtel is leading the sector in terms of offering the highest speed in India. "Airtel had consistent quality (59.2 percent), median download throughput (7.4 Mbps), and latency (26.2 ms) during the August 2019-January 2020 period," the company said in a statement.

The report said even though Reliance Jio is offering 4G in all 22 circles, but Airtel is providing a good speed. "Airtel users have a network connection well enough for a range of use cases including 1080p video streaming, HD group video calls and realtime gaming one in 10 times more often than users on the next-best networks," Tutela said further said. Lastly, the report said that BSNL is only offering a 3G network in the country.

