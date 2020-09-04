Airtel Offering Disney+ Hotstar Subscription With First Recharge Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has a new strategy to attract customers in the country. The new announcement comes after Reliance Jio introduced new and revised JioFiber plans. Similarly, Airtel is now offering free access to OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar with its entry-level plans.

However, the operator has now announced a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar to all new buyers. In fact, this offer is available for all new buyers that are opting for Rs. 499 plan, reports Telecomtalk.

Airtel Prepaid Pack That Ships Disney+ Hotstar: Details

The Airtel Rs. 499 plan is providing 3GB data daily for 28 days. This plan includes unlimited calling, 100 messages, and Disney+ Hotstar access for the same period, while Rs. 401 pack offers an annual VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar application. Alongside this, you'll get 30GB data for 28 days. Then, there are other plans for Rs. 448, Rs 599, and Rs 2698 are also offering a similar content benefit 3GB and 2GB data every day. These plans are valid for 48, 56, and one year.

Airtel Packs That Are Also Designed For First Time Users

The other packs, such as Rs. 197, Rs. 297, Rs. 497, and Rs. 647 are not offering any OTT platform access. But still, comes under the same category. The Rs. 197 is offering 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 300 messages for 28 days, while Airtel FRC Rs. 297 pack is providing 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks along with 100 messages per day. The pack is valid for 28 days.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 497, which is known as FRC 497 is providing 1.5GB data for 56 days. The 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calling. The other pack is known as FRC 647, where you get unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, and 100 messages for 84 days. This is the most expensive plan amongst all plans.

Best Mobiles in India