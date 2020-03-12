ENGLISH

    Airtel Offering Fastest Download Speed In India: Tutela

    By
    |

    Even though TRAI said that Reliance Jio is leading the sector in terms of providing the fastest speed in India, a new report by Tutela claims that Airtel has managed to beat others. While Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio come second and third at the same list.

    "Airtel had consistent quality (59.2 percent), median download throughput (7.4 Mbps) and latency (26.2 ms) during the August 2019-January 2020 period," the company said in a statement.

    It said that Jio has the highest 4G penetration in India, but still, Airtel performed better than the former. The report said that users are spending 10 percent of their time on the 3G network on the Airtel, while 27 percent Vodafone-Idea user spends time on the 3G network.

    This means that there is a tough fight between both Airtel and Vodafone when it comes to 3G network usage. It is worth mentioning that Airtel has started shutting down its 3G business in India, and it is only focusing on 2G and 4G networks.

    "Airtel had a noticeable lead for Excellent Consistent Quality - nearly 10 percent better than joint second-place Jio and Vodafone Idea. This means that Airtel users have a network connection good enough for a range of use cases including 1080p video streaming, HD group video calls and realtime gaming one in 10 times more often than users on the next-best networks," Tutela said in a report.

    Furthermore, the report suggested that the state-run telecom operator BSNL is using 2100 Mhz for its 4G spectrum. It said that BSNL offers good capacity. However, it is very limited to buildings. The firm also suggested that Vodafone-Idea takes the first spot in the upload speed.

    "Vodafone Idea takes the top spot, with a 0.2 Mbps lead over second-place Airtel. Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio all finished within 0.5 Mbps of each other, with BSNL noticeably behind. However, even BSNL's median upload speed passed the 1.5 Mbps," the firm added.

    airtel

