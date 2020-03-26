Airtel Offering Free Access To E-Books Platform To Customers Amid Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of other operators, Airtel has announced a special offer for its customers in India. The company is providing free access to its e-books platform Juggernaut Books. Earlier, it was known as Airtel books.

Airtel Offering Free Acess To Juggernaut Books

Airtel said that all its customers can download the books from the Google Play store. The company has launched this initiative to support its customers during this time when they are from home.

"As India stays at home to support the government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, readers can now access thousands of top books and novels on Juggernaut Books (formerly known as Airtel Books) for free by simply downloading the app (Android/iOS) on their smartphones," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Some of the e-books include 12 Week Fitness Project by RujutaDiwekar, Kohinoor by William Dalrymple, Mind Without Fear by Rajat Gupta, The CEO Factory by SudhirSitapati, and more.

Airtel Launches New Measures For Its Customers Due To Covid-19

It is worth mentioning that Airtel is offering broadband services in 100 cities. However, the company has now come up with new measures for its customers who are working from home. It said that it is already prepared for the additional load on its networks, and it is talking to all tower operators. Airtel is also offering 3GB data per day with its Rs. 558 prepaid plan. It also ships unlimited calling to all networks.

"We understand that your network needs would evolve during this difficult time, as you work from home. We have taken several measures to improve your experience from accelerating our rollouts upgrading the quality of service where possible and advancing our investments to meet your requirements," Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently said.

