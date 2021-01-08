Airtel Offering Highest Download Speed And Best Video Quality, Says Tutela News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Reliance Jio is leading the telecom sector, Airtel is ahead in terms of providing the downloading speed. Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering the highest upload speed to the users, according to broadband service analytics firm Tutela.

The firm said that Reliance Jio comes at third position and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes last in the download chart. This means Sunil Mittal led telecom operator is offering the best download speed, 1080p video streaming, online gaming, and HD video calling.

"Airtel had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality with 55.4 percent of connections having a network experience suitable for use-cases like 1080p video streaming, real-time mobile gaming, or HD video calling. With a difference in the performance of 6.9 percent, Vodafone Idea was in second place, followed by Jio with an Excellent Consistent Quality of 45.1 percent. The operator BSNL Mobile had the lowest Quality in India at only 14.0 percent," Tutela said.

The firm pointed out that Airtel is providing 10 Mbps downloading speed in common areas, while Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering 9.4 Mbps speed and Reliance Jio ships 6.5 Mbps speed. The state-run telecom operator BSNL is offering a 5.1 Mbps speed. If we talk about the upload speed, then Vi is providing 5.1 Mbps, Airtel ships 4.2 Mbps speed, Reliance Jio ships 3.4 Mbps speed, and BSNL is offering 1.7 Mbps upload speed. The report pointed out that Airtel is the most responsive operator in the Common Coverage Areas across the country, where it is providing 4.5ms.

Airtel Might Lead The Subscriber Additions: ICICI Securities

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities highlighted that Airtel added three million customers and now it has 320 million active users. It said Reliance Jio active subscriber base has 319 active users. This shows that there is an incremental increase in the Airtel subscriber base.

