Just In
- 32 min ago Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Price Axed By Rs. 2,000 In India: All You Need To Know
-
- 51 min ago Alleged Samsung Galaxy E02 Visits BIS, Wi-Fi Certifications; India Launch Expected Soon
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Is Just Doing Business Like Every Other Internet Company
- 1 hr ago Telegram Messaging App: Who Owns Telegram? Which Country Does Telegram Belong To?
Don't Miss
- News Bride marries guest after her to-be groom flees wedding venue
- Movies KGF Chapter 2: Hritik Roshan, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Praise The Teaser & Wish Yash On His Birthday
- Lifestyle Makar Sankranti 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
- Sports IPL 2021 Auction: BCCI yet to take a decision on players' auction; to finalise IPL 14 dates, venue in a month
- Education ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 Released For January Session
- Automobiles First Jaguar i-Pace Electric SUV Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch: Pre-Bookings Underway
- Finance Crude Oil Price Hits 11-Month High On Saudi Arabia's Output Cut; Unaffected By US Riots
- Travel Top 10 Best Family Destinations To Visit In January In India
Airtel Offering Highest Download Speed And Best Video Quality, Says Tutela
Even though Reliance Jio is leading the telecom sector, Airtel is ahead in terms of providing the downloading speed. Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering the highest upload speed to the users, according to broadband service analytics firm Tutela.
The firm said that Reliance Jio comes at third position and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes last in the download chart. This means Sunil Mittal led telecom operator is offering the best download speed, 1080p video streaming, online gaming, and HD video calling.
"Airtel had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality with 55.4 percent of connections having a network experience suitable for use-cases like 1080p video streaming, real-time mobile gaming, or HD video calling. With a difference in the performance of 6.9 percent, Vodafone Idea was in second place, followed by Jio with an Excellent Consistent Quality of 45.1 percent. The operator BSNL Mobile had the lowest Quality in India at only 14.0 percent," Tutela said.
The firm pointed out that Airtel is providing 10 Mbps downloading speed in common areas, while Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering 9.4 Mbps speed and Reliance Jio ships 6.5 Mbps speed. The state-run telecom operator BSNL is offering a 5.1 Mbps speed. If we talk about the upload speed, then Vi is providing 5.1 Mbps, Airtel ships 4.2 Mbps speed, Reliance Jio ships 3.4 Mbps speed, and BSNL is offering 1.7 Mbps upload speed. The report pointed out that Airtel is the most responsive operator in the Common Coverage Areas across the country, where it is providing 4.5ms.
Airtel Might Lead The Subscriber Additions: ICICI Securities
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities highlighted that Airtel added three million customers and now it has 320 million active users. It said Reliance Jio active subscriber base has 319 active users. This shows that there is an incremental increase in the Airtel subscriber base.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,862
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000