    Airtel Offering Insurance Cover With Its Rs. 599 Tariff Plan

    By
    |

    Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan for its prepaid customers. The newly launched plan comes with inbuilt insurance cover worth Rs. 400,000. The company has also partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance for the same.

    Airtel Offering Insurance Cover With Its Rs. 599 Tariff Plan

     

    The Rs. 599 prepaid plan will also offer 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, along with 100 SMS per day. The new plan is available for 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.

    How to Get Rs. 400,000 Insurance Cover from Airtel?

    Step 1: First, a customer needs to enroll for the insurance, after the first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or any Airtel retailer.

    Step 2: Then, a physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to the customer.

    However, this offer is only available to customers, aged 18-54 years. Currently, this plan is only available in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. With this plan, Airtel is focusing on providing life insurance to uninsured people. But, we believe that the company should offer this plan to all its customers, rather than targeting one set of society. On the other hand, the telecom operator is operating in 22 circles, so it should extend this service to other circles as soon as possible.

    Airtel Payments Bank Introduces Bharosa Savings Account

    Airtel has recently launched Bharosa savings account for unbanked people in India. Under this initiative, the user will get free Personal Accident Insurance cover worth Rs. 500,000. But for that, they have to maintain a balance of Rs. 500 in their account, along with one debit transaction per month.

    Customers will also get a cashback if they want government subsidies in their Bharosa savings account. Besides, customers can withdraw cash and access a mini statement of the account at any Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
