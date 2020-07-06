Airtel Offering SIM At Home Doorsteps To Its Platinum Postpaid Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems Airtel is now focusing on its postpaid segment as it has announced special benefits for its customers. The company is now offering faster 4G speed to smartphone users. This offer is specially designed for its postpaid users that are using "Platinum" services.

Under this new offer, the operator is deploying advanced services that help platinum customers to get good 4G speed in the country. For the unaware, all postpaid users that are using Rs. 499 and above plans are known as its Platinum customers. The telecom operator is also offering upgrading option if someone wants to join its Thanks offer. In fact, Airtel is also providing its SIM at homes, under its newly launched Priority 4G SIM' initiatives.

Additionally, customers will get special preference at the company's call centers and retail stores. The company has hired people for only these customers so that they do not have to wait for a long time.

"We will deliver that 'extra' service experience to users, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network," said Shashwat Sharma, CMO - Bharti Airtel. Notably, this offer is for only postpaid users, this means prepaid customers will not get that special preference, and if they want to avail these services, then they have to choose this new campaign.

Meanwhile, Airtel joined hands with Nokia for deploying open cloud-based VoLTE networks to support its more than 110 million customers in the country. The partnership will allow Airtel to offer good services to customers along with faster speed, and connectivity in all 22 circles, where the operator is providing its network.

The cloud-based Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) can work with less power if compared to other 2G and 3G. Furthermore, Nokia will help Airtel to use its 3G spectrum in the deployment of 4G networks or services. Also, it is expected to help in Airtel 5G networks.

