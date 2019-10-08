Airtel Offering Unlimited Calling And Add-On Connections For Rs. 1,599 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is one of the best telecom operators when it comes to postpaid plans in India. The company is providing four postpaid plans at a starting at Rs. 499 that go up to Rs. 1,599. These postpaid plans offer many attractive benefits. But today we are going to tell you about the benefits you get with a high-end plan.

Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Benefits

Under this plan, users will get unlimited data, voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for the whole billing cycle. In fact, you will get one family add-on connection. This plan includes offers speed up to 300Mbps along with 600GB data. This plan ships 200 ISD minutes and 10 percent off on all international roaming packs.

The Rs. 1,599 plan also ships free content from ZEE5, 100000+ hours of TV, movies, and original content. Besides, the company is providing a free three months subscription of Netflix, free Amazon Prime Video subscription for one year, and handset protection.

On the other hand, Airtel base plans start at Rs. 499, where it is offering unlimited calling, roaming calls, STD, and 75GB data. The telco is also providing three months free subscription of Netflix and free access to Amazon Prime. The Rs. 749 plan is providing 3G/4G data and unlimited calling for one month. The Rs. 999 plan provides 150GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and handset protection with this pack.

There is no other telecom operator, which offers these kinds of benefits. However, to get these benefits you have to spend some money.

Airtel To Deploy Smart City Solutions In Faridabad

Meanwhile, Airtel has been chosen as the strategic Network Solution partner by Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) for transforming it into Smart City. As part of this project, Airtel will work closely with the Haryana government, to deploy a network in the city.

Furthermore, Airtel will use its network infrastructure services like MPLS, internet bandwidth, and network hardware equipment in this project.

