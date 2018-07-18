Airtel offers 20% discount on broadband plans to go up against Jio

Bharti Airtel is the second largest wired broadband player in India. Now, the company has rolled out a discount offer for users who intended to choose plans for six months or one year. Airtel offers a maximum bandwidth of 300Mbps in various cities. Now, it is providing a 20 percent discount on one-year broadband plans, and 15 percent discount on six months broadband plans.

This discount offer is valid for all the cities where Airtel is proving broadband services. But it is worth noticing that the company is offering this discount only for six months and one-year plans.

For an instant, Airtel is offering a 300Mbps plan for Rs 2,199 in Bengaluru with a FUP of 1200GB and customer choose the plan for six months, then the price of the plan will come down to Rs 1,866 and the total amount of the plan will be Rs 11,200. But if the subscriber chooses the same plan for one year, then it will cost him Rs 1,758 per month, and for 12 months it will cost Rs 21,200.

The same offer is applicable for all the other plans offered by Airtel- Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 2,099 and Rs 2,199. These are plans from Bangalore city and the offering varies from city to city. Apart from discounts, Airtel subscribers will also get the benefits of data rollover option, along with free Amazon Prime subscription for one year.

After the announcement of Jio GigaFiber, Airtel is trying its best to retain the broadband subscriber base. The telco is the second largest broadband service provider after BSNL. But it seems the company is feeling the threat of Jio GigaFiber.

Recently, the company had updated its Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer more data to its subscribers. The 499 plan falls under the MyPlan Infinity plans. This also includes plans worth Rs 399, Rs 649 Rs 799 and Rs 1,199. The telco also recently upgraded its Rs 649 plan to offer 90GB of data.

The Rs 499 plans are also expected to come with few other benefits. Airtel users can avail a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime.

