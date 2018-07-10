Bharti Airtel updates Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer more 4G data

Bharti Airtel has updated its Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer more data to its subscribers. The 499 plan falls under the MyPlan Infinity plans. This also includes plans worth Rs 399, Rs 649 Rs 799 and Rs 1,199. The telco also recently upgraded its Rs 649 plan to offer 90GB of data.

The Rs 499 plan is said to offer 75GB of data to postpaid users. Earlier the same plan offered 40GB of 3G/4G data. On the other side, Jio has only one postpaid plan of Rs 199 which offers 25GB of data to Jio users.

According to TelecomTalk, the Airtel's revamped Rs 499 plan is also expected to offer 100 SMS messages, unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls without any FUP limit. This postpaid plan is said to provide 3G/4G data with data rollover option up to 500GB. In simple words, the unused data from the current month will be carried forward to the next one.

The Rs 499 plans are also expected to come with few other benefits. Airtel users can avail a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime. The Rs 499 unlimited plans also expected to come with Wynk Tv subscription, access to its library of Live TV and Movies, and Handset Damage Protection.

Recently, Airtel also revamped its Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 MyPlan Infinity with better data offering.

Rs. 799 Airtel postpaid plan

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid plan comes with 100GB of data instead of 60GB as before. This plan also has the data rollover facility, which lets you carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle. The data plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, be it local, STD or national roaming.

Besides these benefits, this postpaid plan from Airtel offers one year of subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Airtel TV, a free add-on connection with unlimited calls, and handset protection.

Airtel Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan

In comparison to the earlier 90GB of data benefit, the Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan from Airtel offers 120GB of 3G/4G data. As the revised Rs. 799 postpaid plan, this one also comes with unlimited calling benefits and data rollover facility. The other advantages of choosing this postpaid plan include a subscription to Amazon Prime for one year, Wynk Music, handset protection, Airtel TV, and a free add-on connection with unlimited voice calling benefits.

Source