Airtel revamps Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 postpaid plans to offer more data

Ever since the introduction of Reliance Jio's 4G LTE services back in 2016, the telecom industry has been taken by storm with the other operators slashing their tariff plans. Now, Airtel has taken a step in the postpaid category to compete with Vodafone's recent move.

After making a lot of revisions to its prepaid plans, Airtel, the dominant telecom operator has revamped two of its postpaid plans. As per the official website, the telco has revamped the Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 postpaid plans to offer more 3G or 4G data. In addition to more data benefits, these plans also offer unlimited voice calling.

Rs. 799 Airtel postpaid plan

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid plan comes with 100GB of data instead of 60GB as before. This plan also has the data rollover facility, which lets you carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle. The data plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, be it local, STD or national roaming.

Besides these benefits, this postpaid plan from Airtel offers one year of subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Airtel TV, a free add-on connection with unlimited calls, and handset protection.

Airtel Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan

In comparison to the earlier 90GB of data benefit, the Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan from Airtel offers 120GB of 3G/4G data. As the revised Rs. 799 postpaid plan, this one also comes with unlimited calling benefits and data rollover facility. The other advantages of choosing this postpaid plan include subscription to Amazon Prime for one year, Wynk Music, handset protection, Airtel TV, and a free add-on connection with unlimited voice calling benefits.

Rival to Vodafone's Rs. 1,299 plan

As mentioned above, the Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan from Airtel is intended to rival the Rs. 1,299 postpaid plan offered by Vodafone. This plan comes with 100GB of data with a data rollover limit of 500GB. It also comes with unlimited voice calling, be it local, STD or national roaming calls. In the case of ISD, this plan offers 100 minutes for free for select countries.

This plan from Vodafone bundles freebies such as Vodafone Play subscription for a year, Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for two months, coupons worth Rs. 1,299 per month and device protection.