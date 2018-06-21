ENGLISH

Airtel offers Google Pixel smartphones at down payments of Rs 10,599

Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to bring alive the seamless digital experience on its Online Store.

    India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today said that Google Pixel range of smartphones is now available on its online store.

    According to a company on Airtel Online Store offers instant financing with convenient EMIs that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large dollops of data, unlimited calling, and bundled content to truly unlock the Google Pixel 2.

    Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We are pleased to bring Google's flagship range to our Online Store as part of our endeavor to offer a wide range of choices and great value to our customers."

    He said: "Along with our device and finance partners we will continue to work towards making Airtel Online Store the preferred destination for customers aspiring to purchase smartphones."

    The Pixel 2 range will be available at a starting down payments of just Rs 10,599.

    How to get Google smartphone on Airtel Online Store:

    Log on to www.airtel.in/online store. Select the device of your choice.

    Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment.

    The device will be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred location/address.

    On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply to enable customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone.

    With this, Airtel has about 20 premium smart devices on its Online Store including Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

    The telco has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to bring alive the seamless digital experience on its Online Store.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 22:01 [IST]
