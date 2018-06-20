We did not bow down to a discriminatory request: Bharti Airtel

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today said that it did not bow down to a discriminatory request.

"For us, Monday was simply a case of two dedicated professionals, Shoaib and Gaganjot, following a dutiful course in their regular work shift...The idea is to minimize the time taken to resolve any customer query. So when a customer writes in and one advisor is busy, the query gets assigned to the next available advisor automatically. Which is exactly what happened with Shoaib and Gaganjot," Airtel said in its Twitter post on Wednesday.

The letter comes after when telco is facing a lot of criticism on social platforms after it accepted or bending down to an outrageous demand by a customer to assign a Hindu representative for her request.

Airtel said: "We are still trying to wrap our head around how one colleague responding on behalf of another is misconstrued as our 'acceptance of discrimination'. We did not and we repeat DID NOT change the advisor because of the unfathomable request from the said customer."

At Airtel, we never have and never will succumb to differentiating on the basis of religion, ethnicity or caste," the company said in a statement, adding that the world was watching and reading into the incident "from a different lens", the telco further said.

According to Airtel, that its representative was doing their job and trying to resolve the issue.

"While Shoaib and Gaganjot went about working on this case they learned a harsh lesson. That their religious identity matters. That they should check identities before taking up the responsibility of a service request," Airtel added.

Source