Airtel Online Store: Get Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 3 and 3XL on EMI News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel has also joined hands with Federal Bank, and Seynse Technologies for its Online Store.

Almost all telecom operators are coming up with new ways to attract users. Well, their latest antic is offering EMI options, Cashback and bundled plans for the newly launched smartphones.

So, we managed to compile a list of smartphones which can be purchased from Airtel Online Store wherein you can take advantage of all these offers.

Here are the details

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series

At present Bharti Airtel is providing instant financing, affordable down payments and EMIs on Galaxy S10 series. Customers can buy Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone with Airtel's built-in post-paid plans on EMIs which offer unlimited benefits like 100GB data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year, and a free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500.

Airtel has also joined hands with Federal Bank, and Seynse Technologies for its Online Store.

However buyers have to follow some procedures to buy this smartphone, first, they have to Log on to the online store and select the Samsung Galaxy device from the list second they have to check eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment

iPhone XR on Airtel Online Store

Airtel's Online Store offers convenient EMI options that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large dollops of data, unlimited calling, and bundled premium content.

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL Series

Customers can get these devices at affordable down payments starting just Rs. 17000 and EMIs that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large dollops of data, unlimited calling, and bundled premium content.

In addition, buyers will get free Netflix subscription worth Rs. 1500 for 3months, 100 GB data/month with rollover, unlimited calling, local, STD and national roaming, free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year and free Airtel Secure subscription.