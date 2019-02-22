ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series now available on Airtel Online Store at down payments as low as Rs. 9099

    Customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 on Airtel Online Store starting today and the smartphones will be delivered to customer's doorstep starting March 6, 2019.

    India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced that it has commenced pre-booking for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 on its store.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series now available on Airtel Online Store

     

    The all new Samsung Galaxy S10 series is now available on Airtel Online Store at a down payment starting at just Rs. 9099.

    Customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 on Airtel Online Store starting today and the smartphones will be delivered to customer's doorstep starting March 6, 2019.

    In fact, customers will get the entire range of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone on Airtel's built-in post-paid plans on EMIs which offer unlimited benefits like 100GB data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and a free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500.

    Shashwat Sharma, Chief Brand Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We are pleased to add the Samsung Galaxy S10 range of devices on our store and offer a wider choice of 4G smartphones to customers. We continue to be committed to building a strong partner ecosystem with an aim to enable more and more customers to conveniently upgrade to premium smartphones at affordable prices. With our built-in plans, customers can unlock the true potential of the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones on our network.

    Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy S10 series on Airtel Online Store:

    1. Log on to www.airtel.in/online store. Select the Samsung Galaxy device from the list.

    2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment.

    3. The device will be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred location/address.

    4. On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply to enable customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone.

    For those who are not aware, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 range comes with an AMOLED display and also packs in features like cinematic infinity O Display, versatile pro-grade camera, and wireless power share.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
