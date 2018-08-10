Get Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs. 7,900

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced that the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) is available on its online store at a down payment of just Rs. 7,900.

The company is also offering affordable down payment, instant financing with affordable EMIs that will come built-in with a post-paid plan.

The built-in plan will include 100 GB high-speed data per month, unlimited calling and bundled content like 1 year Amazon Prime membership and a free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

According to the company, customers can pre-order the smartphone on the Airtel online store starting August 11, 2018, and the telco will start delivering the Note 9 to customers in India starting August 22.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We are pleased to add Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to the range of offerings on our online store as part of our endeavor to enable customers to conveniently upgrade to high-end smartphones. With our built-in plans, customers can truly unlock the Galaxy Note 9 experience on India's fastest mobile network."

Samsung Note 9 (128 GB) is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper color options on Airtel online store, Airtel said.

Here are the steps to purchase the Galaxy Note 9 through Airtel:

Log on to www.airtel.in/online store. Select the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from the device list.

Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment.

The device will be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred location/address.

On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply to enable customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone.

With this, Airtel has over 20 premium smart devices on its store including Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

Airtel has also partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to bring alive the seamless digital experience on its Online Store.

For those who are not aware the new smartphone comes with a 4000mAH battery, Octa-Core processor, 8MP front shooter and Dual rear 12MP cameras with Dual Aperture (one camera).