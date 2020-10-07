Airtel Partners With Ericsson For 5G-Ready Radio Network Deployment News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operator Airtel has announced that it is extending its partnership with Ericsson for the deployment of the 5G ready radio network. The Made-in-India 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System is likely to increase the Airtel network. However, the company did not disclose the actual size of the contract.

"Bharti Airtel...and Ericsson have strengthened their long-standing partnership with a renewed multi-year contract to supply and deploy 5G-ready radio and transport solutions from Ericsson," Ericsson said.

Under this deal, Ericsson will deploy and offer a 5G-ready radio system to India's largest telecom operator. This announcement comes after Airtel joined hands with Nokia to deploy 300,000 radio units in the next two years to increase the formers' 4G network. But, this deal is close to $1 billion.

For the unaware, Ericsson started its production in 1994 and it is offering both 4G and 5G networks to telecom operators, especially deployed 4G network and it has a production facility in Pune.

5G Might Be Available In 2022: Ericsson

Apart from this report, Ericsson said the next generation of 5G technology is likely to be available in the next two years. It said that a 5G connection might account for an 11 percent share by 2025.

"As the transformation toward more advanced technologies continues in India, LTE is forecast to represent 80 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025. 5G subscriptions are expected to become available in 2022 and will represent 11 percent of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2025," the company said in its Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR).

Furthermore, the report pointed out that the 5G network might have 2.6 billion connections globally and will cover 65 percent. It said that users in Korea are using 26.6GB 5G data, which means three times more data than 4G data.

