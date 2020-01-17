ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ericsson Launches Fully-Automated eSIM Solution In India

    By
    |

    Ericsson -- a multinational networking and telecommunication company, has unveiled its fully automated eSIM solution in India. According to the company, this service will offer improved consumer experience for those who are ready to endure eSIM services.

    Ericsson Launches Fully-Automated eSIM Solution In India

     

    What Is eSIM?

    eSIM is an electronic SIM card, which comes built-in on a smartphone/tablet or even a laptop, where users can use the network from supporting operators without any SIM swapping or removing a physical SIM card from the device.

    Phones like the Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro are some of the smartphones that currently support eSIM. Similarly, eSIM also has a huge scope in tourism, where one can directly switch to an international network and access network without any hassle.

    It is very evident that, as of now, eSIM support is limited to premium and high-end smartphones and this is expected to change in the coming days. Besides smartphones, there are a select number of smartwatches like the Apple Watch that also support eSIM.

    According to survey data, there is around 10 to 15 percent revenue growth per eSIM smartphone subscriber. The company also claims that a total of 5 percent of smartphones sold in the entire world will come with eSIM and this number will increase to 20 percent in 2024. There is an expectation that the adaptation of eSIM will grow by 60 percent annually due to its efficient and automated support.

    "When we developed our eSIM manager we focused on ease of use for the end-customer. If a service provider has both the secure entitlement server and eSIM manager from Ericsson we can enable a 100 percent automated provisioning of eSIMs. This offers a highly efficient way to provide flexibility and good customer experience for the consumers", says Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Communication Services at Ericsson.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: esim ericsson news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue