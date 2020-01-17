Ericsson Launches Fully-Automated eSIM Solution In India News oi-Vivek

Ericsson -- a multinational networking and telecommunication company, has unveiled its fully automated eSIM solution in India. According to the company, this service will offer improved consumer experience for those who are ready to endure eSIM services.

What Is eSIM?

eSIM is an electronic SIM card, which comes built-in on a smartphone/tablet or even a laptop, where users can use the network from supporting operators without any SIM swapping or removing a physical SIM card from the device.

Phones like the Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro are some of the smartphones that currently support eSIM. Similarly, eSIM also has a huge scope in tourism, where one can directly switch to an international network and access network without any hassle.

It is very evident that, as of now, eSIM support is limited to premium and high-end smartphones and this is expected to change in the coming days. Besides smartphones, there are a select number of smartwatches like the Apple Watch that also support eSIM.

According to survey data, there is around 10 to 15 percent revenue growth per eSIM smartphone subscriber. The company also claims that a total of 5 percent of smartphones sold in the entire world will come with eSIM and this number will increase to 20 percent in 2024. There is an expectation that the adaptation of eSIM will grow by 60 percent annually due to its efficient and automated support.

"When we developed our eSIM manager we focused on ease of use for the end-customer. If a service provider has both the secure entitlement server and eSIM manager from Ericsson we can enable a 100 percent automated provisioning of eSIMs. This offers a highly efficient way to provide flexibility and good customer experience for the consumers", says Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Communication Services at Ericsson.

Best Mobiles in India