Airtel Partners With Intel To Develop 5G Network In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced its partnership with Intel for developing a 5G network via vRAN/O-RAN (virtualized/ open radio access network) technologies. Notably, this is the second partnership of Intel in India as earlier it has joined hands with India's telecom operator Reliance Jio for the 5G network.

Airtel And Intel Partnership

Under this partnership, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel will deploy the 3rd generation Xeon Scalable processors, Ethernet 800 series, eAsics across its networks so that it can roll out 5G services in the country. In addition, the partnership will enable Airtel to tap cloud gaming, augmented, and virtual reality as these products have become an integral part of the people.

For the unaware, Airtel has demonstrated its 5G network in Mumbai and Gurgaon. The company is planning to conduct trials in Kolkata and other circles soon. Additionally, Airtel joined hands with Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services for the deployment of the 5G solutions.

Reliance Jio Partnership With Intel

Apart from this partnership, Intel has joined hands with Reliance Jio to develop 5G technology. In addition, Intel said that that it is helping the telecom operator in transitioning 4G to 5G services.

"Our collaboration spans those areas, and it's co.innovation. So, we have got our engineering and business unit teams working closely with Reliance Jio in those areas. And we are committed towards helping customers and partners like Reliance Jio to make the transition from 4G to 5G," Prakash Mallya, vice president and MD of sales, marketing, and communications group was quoted by ET.

It is worth noting that Intel has also invested in India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio to purchase a 0.39 percent stake. The company has invested Rs. 1,894.50 crores. The report said that Reliance Jio is the most innovative telecom service provider in the world.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio has also started 5G trials in Mumbai with its technology. The company plans to join hands with other gear makers to conduct trials in the country. Similarly, India's third telecom operator Vodafone-Idea started its trials in Pune, while Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited is conducting 5G trials in Delhi.

Best Mobiles in India