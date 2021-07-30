Airtel Partners With Kaspersky; Launches Total Security For Mobile And PCs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has joined hands with Kaspersky to offer security to PCs and smartphones. Under this partnership, Airtel customers can purchase Kaspersky Total Security solutions from the company's application. Besides, users will get exclusive deals under the same offer.

Airtel And Kaspersky Partnership

This partnership is expected to increase the awareness of cybersecurity amongst the users as cyber threats have reached 37,650,472 as per the cybersecurity firm. In fact, Kaspersky states that mobile threats have been also increased in two years.

Notably, Airtel is investing in new technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the telecom operator is focussing on enterprises businesses. The company also announced the launch of a security intelligence centre with an investment of Rs. 100 crores.

The telecom operator is also working with several companies like Vmware, Radware, and Force to provide cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

COAI Warns Against KYC Document

Meanwhile, the Cellular Operator Association of India asked the public not to respond to fraud messages and calls related to KYC documents. The industry body said that some mischievous elements are calling and threatening customers to block SIM cards.

"The messages and calls falsely claim that the customer's KYC documents are incomplete, pending or expired. Receivers of such messages are falsely advised to call a particular number or download an app on their phones," S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI said. Additionally, the industry body advised that the public should not fall for such messages and calls.

Vodafone-Idea Issues Statement Against Online & KYC Frauds

Similarly, Vodafone-Idea informed its customers to beware of SMS scams. The scam is related to the eKYC of Vodafone-Idea customers.

"These fraudsters, at times, disguise as company representatives and threaten unsuspecting users with SIM block if KYC is not done. They may also seek certain confidential information from customers, in the name of verification," the telecom operator said.

It is suggested that customers not to respond to these messages and calls as this might lead to theft of their personal information or details. In case customers need any help, then they should call or message to their telecom service provider.

Best Mobiles in India