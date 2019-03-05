Airtel partners with Zoom to launch unified communications solution for businesses News oi-Priyanka Dua The conference calling solution comes with unique features like instant one-click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has tied up with Zoom Video Communications, to launch India's first high-quality Unified Communications service, an integrated and secure platform for High Definition (HD) audio, video and web conferencing.

The conference calling solution comes with unique features like instant one-click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe.

The platform will also enable Live Video streaming of Video Webinars for up to 50,000 viewers.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said, "The solution is designed to truly simplify the user experience and will bring immense value to customers. With Airtel's reliable global connectivity and Zoom's globally proven expertise in communications, customers can look forward to quality service experience."

The newly launched platform will enable enterprise customers to leverage exclusive benefits on Zoom, including built-in audio conferencing for free. With this, customers can access local dial-in numbers for over 55 countries enabling all its call participants to join the conference easily over audio for unlimited minutes.

"Our collaboration with Airtel brings together Zoom's world-class unified communications platform with Airtel's extensive network to provide our joint customers a seamless solution that meets all of their collaboration needs. This collaboration also extends Zoom's reach into the Indian market to further grow our global footprint," Eric S. Yuan, Founder, and CEO of Zoom said.

Airtel enterprise customers opting for this solution will get 24X7 customer care support. Airtel will also offer easy payment options - monthly billing on a pay as you go basis and special monthly packs.

The plans range from approximately Rs. 10,000 for a year to Rs. 24,000 per year offering unlimited conferencing on video, audio, and web along with other benefits.