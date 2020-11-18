Airtel Postpaid Plans Offering Eight Add-On Connections: How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel recently launched a postpaid plan at Rs. 399 in many circles. This plan was launched after the company brought a new plan in its broadband segment. Earlier, Airtel plans starts from Rs. 499, which gave you access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime, while other packs of Rs. 749 and Rs. 999 offered an extra connection. So, let's have a look at all plans and their other details.

Airtel Postpaid Plans And Add-On Connections: Details

The Rs. 399 plan is offering 40GB of data along with 100 messages, and unlimited calling. It also includes access to Airtel Xstream Premium for one year, Shaw Academy, and Wynk Music. Besides, Airtel will get Rs. 150 cashback on the FASTag transactions. In addition, users will get an extra 200GB data rollover facility, while Rs. 499 postpaid plan is offering 75GB data, 100 messages, local, STD calls, and Amazon Prime for one year. It also includes Xstream app access, handset protection, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Similarly, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 are providing 125GB, 150GB, and unlimited data. Apart from data offering, these plans are offering 100 messages, unlimited calling, and access to Amazon Prime, Xstream app access, handset protection, and Disney+ Hotstar. These plans are also providing four and eight add on connections. However, to avail these benefits users need to fulfill all details.

Here Is How To Add Family Members Via Airtel's PostPaid Connection

Step 1: You need to visit the company's website https://www.airtel.in/myplan-infinity/submit-form and choose the right plan of Rs. 749 and Rs. 999.

Step 2: Then, you need to write the given details like your name, mobile number, city, house number and submit all the details.

