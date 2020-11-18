ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Postpaid Plans Offering Eight Add-On Connections: How To Get It

    By
    |

    Airtel recently launched a postpaid plan at Rs. 399 in many circles. This plan was launched after the company brought a new plan in its broadband segment. Earlier, Airtel plans starts from Rs. 499, which gave you access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime, while other packs of Rs. 749 and Rs. 999 offered an extra connection. So, let's have a look at all plans and their other details.

    Airtel Postpaid Plans Offering Eight Add-On Connections: How To Get It

     

    Airtel Postpaid Plans And Add-On Connections: Details

    The Rs. 399 plan is offering 40GB of data along with 100 messages, and unlimited calling. It also includes access to Airtel Xstream Premium for one year, Shaw Academy, and Wynk Music. Besides, Airtel will get Rs. 150 cashback on the FASTag transactions. In addition, users will get an extra 200GB data rollover facility, while Rs. 499 postpaid plan is offering 75GB data, 100 messages, local, STD calls, and Amazon Prime for one year. It also includes Xstream app access, handset protection, and Disney+ Hotstar.

    Similarly, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 are providing 125GB, 150GB, and unlimited data. Apart from data offering, these plans are offering 100 messages, unlimited calling, and access to Amazon Prime, Xstream app access, handset protection, and Disney+ Hotstar. These plans are also providing four and eight add on connections. However, to avail these benefits users need to fulfill all details.

    Here Is How To Add Family Members Via Airtel's PostPaid Connection

    Step 1: You need to visit the company's website https://www.airtel.in/myplan-infinity/submit-form and choose the right plan of Rs. 749 and Rs. 999.

    Step 2: Then, you need to write the given details like your name, mobile number, city, house number and submit all the details.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X