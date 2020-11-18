Airtel Refarming 2G Spectrum To Increase 4G Coverage In 10 Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

After shutting down its 3G business in the country, Airtel has start refarming its 2G spectrum in 10 telecom circles. The telecom operator is deploying 4G technology in the 900 Mhz band and this procedure will three to four months to Notably, the same technology was used in the 2G spectrum earlier.

This development is expected to offer high-speed internet and will enhance coverage inside the home. The operator has already started refarming in Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, North East, Karnataka, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The telecom operator is providing 4G services in 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, and 2300 Mhz bands.

"As smartphone penetration grows further in small towns and villages, we have the opportunity to deploy some of the high quality 900 Mhz band from 2G to 4G and scale up network capacity without having to wait till auctions. This is helping us truly differentiate the 4G experience on our network," Airtel executive was quoted by the news agency.

What Is Refarming Of Networks?

For the unaware, refarming of networks can boost indoor coverage of the operator. However, that doesn't mean that the company will stop offering 2G networks in the country. The report also highlighted that 900 Mhz will improve the 4G coverage and strengthen the company's spectrum.

"900 Mhz band with higher propagation, especially helps in better indoor coverage for 4G and adds more muscle to Airtel's 4G spectrum bank, which includes airwaves in 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands," executive added.

The refarming decision comes after Airtel added 14.4 million customers in Q2 during this financial year. Apart from that, Opensignal's report added that Airtel is offering the highest download speed and best video quality, games experience, and voice app experience, in the country. While Reliance Jio is leading in terms of offering 4G coverage in the country.

