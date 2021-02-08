Just In
Airtel Postpaid Plans Popular Than Reliance Jio; Adds 0.7 Million Customers In December
Even though Reliance Jio plans are 33 percent cheaper than other players, they aren't as popular as Airtel's plans. Notably, Airtel is quite ahead in terms of adding customers than Reliance Jio. However, one should not forget that Reliance Jio is new to this segment and its plans are not different from Airtel.
"Airtel's 0.7 million post-paid customer additions in the December quarter, and a total 1.4 million in the last six months, which as per the management is at a decadal high, indicate the negligible impact of Jio's new post-paid plans," brokerage firm JM Financial was quoted by ET.
For the unaware, Reliance Jio launched five postpaid plans in September last year. These postpaid plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. These postpaid plans are specially launched to attract the customers of other players.
The Reliance Jio postpaid plans are providing 75GB, 100GB, 150GB, 200GB, and 250GB of data. Besides, Jio's postpaid packs are offering unlimited calling, messages, and complimentary subscriptions to all Jio apps. Additionally, customers are getting Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
The report further highlighted that one of the major reasons that Reliance Jio is behind Airtel is the superior market execution. It said that Airtel postpaid customers generally belong to the enterprise segment and they do not pay attention to the pricing instead they focus on the quality of the services. "Airtel's all-time high post-paid customer additions in the last two quarters despite aggressive offers from the competition (Jio)," the report added.
List Of Airtel Postpaid Plans
Airtel is offering five plans in its postpaid section. These packs are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. Furthermore, these packs are offering 40GB, 75GB, 125GB, 150GB, and unlimited data. These packs are offering unlimited calling and 100 messages.
