    Airtel Posts Loss Of Rs. 5,237 Crore In Q4 2020; ARPU Increases To Rs. 154

    By
    |

    Airtel has posted a net loss of Rs. 5,237 crore in Q4 2020. This is the fourth consecutive quarter that the company has reported a loss. The company has posted Rs. 1,035.3 crore loss in Q3 2020. However, its revenue stood at Rs. 23, 723 crore. Besides, the company has managed to increase its average revenue per user by Rs. 31. The operator has achieved Rs. 154 in Q4 2020 as against Rs. 123 in Q4 2019.

    "It is abundantly clear today that telecom has played an essential role in keeping the country going. We are therefore hopeful that the government will implement the recommendations of the TRAI and the intent of the New Telecom Policy and bring down the high levels of regulatory levies and taxes that the sector is subjected to," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia said.

    Airtel has also shared that people have spent 902 billion minutes on the network during the quarter, which is again 13.3 percent higher than Q4 of 2019. Furthermore, the operator has announced that the traffic on data has also increased by 74.3 percent in the same quarter. It is 6,688 billion MBs in Q4, and it was 3,836 billion MBs in Q4 2019.

    In addition, the company has shared the list of all initiatives that it has taken during the lockdown. The telco states that it has tied up with ATMs, pharmacies, groceries, and post offices to help their prepaid customers so that they can recharge their numbers.

    "If this situation continues to evolve and we are monitoring it closely to identify key risks and taking immediate actions to minimize any potential disruption from the pandemic to our business," Airtel said.

    Airtel Offering 730GB 4G Data For 365 Days

    Airtel has also launched a yearly prepaid plan of Rs. 2,498. The newly launched plan is offering unlimited calling, 2GB data, and 100 messages per day for 365 days. This means the user will get 730GB data for one year. It also ships free hello tunes and anti-virus protection for smartphones. The new plan comes after Jio launched Rs. 2,399 yearly plan, where it is offering 12,000 minutes for calling on other networks.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
