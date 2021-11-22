Airtel Prepaid Tariff Hike: Check Out New Price Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Bharti Airtel just hiked the cost of its prepaid plans in order to increase the revenue reach the mark of Rs. 200 ARPU (average revenue per user). With this move, Airtel's tariffs are more expensive than those of Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Also, this way, we can expect the other telecom operators to also increase the cost of their plans.

These new tariffs will be effective from November 26, 2021. If you want to save some money, then you can get these plans at the existing price if you recharge in the next four days before the implementation of the price hike. Check out more details about the Airtel prepaid plans price hike from here.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Price Hike

Going by the Airtel prepaid plan price hike, the base plan of the telco will now be priced at Rs. 99 instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 79. This plan offers Rs. 99 worth talk time and 200MB data benefits. Talking about the price hike of the prepaid plans from Airtel, the Rs. 149 prepaid plan has now been increased to cost Rs. 179. Also, the most popular Rs. 598 prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 719, which shows that the price hike is steep.

Detailing more on the prepaid plans from Airtel that got the price hike, the Rs. 249 prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 299 and the Rs. 298 prepaid plan is now available for Rs. 359. Likewise, the Rs. 399 plan offering 56 days of validity will be priced at Rs. 479 and the Rs. 449 prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 549. Even the long-term prepaid plans from Airtel, priced at Rs. 1,498 and Rs. 2,498 that have a validity of 365 days are now priced relatively higher at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 2,999.

Besides prepaid plans, even the data vouchers offered by Airtel witnessed a price hike. Going by the same, the Rs. 48, Rs. 98 and Rs. 251 data vouchers are now priced at Rs. 58, Rs. 118 and Rs. 301. All these prepaid plans will retain the same benefits that they offered earlier but their pricing has been revised to cost more.

You can head on to the Airtel 4G plans page to know more about the prepaid plans from the telco that have received a price hike and their benefits.

Will Vi, Jio Increase Their Cost?

Airtel is one of the leading telcos in India and is among the top three telecom operators as well. The others that occupy a position in this list are Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea aka Vi. Given that Airtel just hiked the cost of its prepaid plans, thereby making them relatively more expensive without increasing the benefits offered to the subscribers, we can expect Vi and Reliance Jio to also follow suit.

Vodafone Idea was already eying to increase the ARPU and it might increase the cost of its plans to make these on par with Airtel. However, there is no clarity on Reliance Jio as the company is more focused on increasing its subscriber base and market share.

