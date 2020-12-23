Airtel Prepaid Plans That Ships OTT Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

All private telecom players are quite active in terms of joining hands with OTT players so that they can offer original content to their users. Similarly, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is offering OTT subscription with several prepaid and postpaid plans. Besides, Airtel is the only operator that is offering content from several OTT apps. In addition, the operator is offering life insurance benefits along with OTT apps like Zee5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. On that track, we are listing all those plans that are offering similar benefits.

List Of All Plans That Ships OTT Benefit

The first pack is available at Rs. 289, which ships Zee5 Premium subscription. This plan provides unlimited calling, 100 messages, 1.5GB of data for 28 days. It also includes data and calling facilities for the same period. This is quite surprising as the Zee5 Premium plan is priced at Rs. 99; however, this plan of Airtel is offering the same service at free of cost.

The Zee5 Premium subscription pack can be availed through the Airtel Thanks app. Additionally, the telecom operator is offering an Xstream Premium subscription, along with Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 349, where you get Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. It also includes 2GB of data per day. Notably, this plan is providing one monthly subscription to Amazon Prime. Additionally, you'll get Airtel Xstrea, app premium, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes. Airtel is also providing Disney+ Hotstar with Rs. 401 plan. The plans also ship 30GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 448, where you get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and 3GB of data per day for the same period.

