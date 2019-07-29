Airtel Reduces Incoming Validity To 7 Days After Prepaid Plan Expires News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has now reduced the incoming validity for its minimum prepaid plan to seven days. The validity was earlier 15 days. This means Airtel prepaid users will not be able to receive calls after seven days if their tariff pack expires. Users will not be able to make any outgoing voice calls.

This also means that the telecom operator is forcing users to recharge every month so that the ARPU remains stable, reports TelecomTalk.

Last year, Airtel introduced minimum prepaid recharge, where subscribers were asked to pay to receive incoming calls and to make calls. These plans are priced at Rs.23, Rs 35, and Rs. 65 for 28 days, while the Rs. 145 plan offers 42 days validity, the report added.

Airtel Builds A Network For Digital Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Airtel said that it has designed and implemented a future-ready State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for the Uttar Pradesh government as a part of Yogi Adityanath -headed state's e-Governance initiative.

The company has termed the product UPSWAN 2.0, and it was launched by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma.

UPSWAN 2.0 comprises of 885 Points of Presence (PoPs) across the state and is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of Government services to citizens over a Closed User Group network, the telco said.

A dedicated Network Operations Centre has also been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance with state headquarters to be equipped with up to 10 Gbps connectivity while District, Block, and Tehsil Headquarters will have up to 10 Mbps connectivity.

According to Airtel, UPSWAN will enhance efficiency and enable e-delivery of government services to citizens even in deep rural pockets. These include filing of applications for pension and financial aid, registration for employment, issuance of birth and death certificates, application for new/renewal of ration cards, etc.

Furthermore, Airtel Business serves over 3000 large and 500,000 medium and small enterprises.

