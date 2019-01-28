Airtel reintroduces Rs.100, Rs.500 plan with 28 days validity

With an aim to give tough competition to the ongoing tariff war, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has brought back Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid packs.

Both recharge plans are now listed on the MyAirtel app and in terms of benefit, the Rs.100 pack provides a talk time worth Rs 81.75 for a period of 28 days along with lifetime activation of incoming calls. While Rs. 500 offers Rs 420.73 for 28 days.

Meanwhile, there is news that the company has launched long-term plans of Rs. 597 and Rs. 998 for a period of 168 days and 336 days respectively.

As per Telecomtalk Rs 597 offers unlimited voice calling, 6GB of data, 300 SMS, while Rs 998 offers unlimited voice calls along with 12GB of data.

For those who are not aware, the telco announced its initiatives to offer a digital Kumbh Mela 2019 experience for its customers.

A special channel, dedicated to Kumbh Mela 2019, has been created to on the Airtel TV app to bring all the action excitement from the event to the smartphone screen. Airtel has tied up with VR Devotee, India's leading devotional content provider, to bring this exclusive content to Airtel TV app.

This special channel on Airtel TV app, powered by VR Devotee, is already LIVE and will run through till March 4, 2019. To access this digital service, customers need to download the Airtel TV app (available for Android and iOS) on their smartphones.

In addition, Airtel in partnership with VR DEVOTEE is putting up special kiosks at the venue (in Prayagraj) to offer Virtual Reality based immersive experience to visitors, who will be able to enjoy real life like display of proceedings right from the kiosks. VR DEVOTEE is the market leader in bringing mobile app driven religious and spiritual experiences to devotees all over the world.