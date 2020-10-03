Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan Effect: Airtel Reintroduces Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan, Offering 40GB 3G/4G Da News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising their prepaid plans, all telecom operators have moved to the postpaid section and start adding new packs in the list. Similarly, Airtel has reintroduced the Rs. 399 pack, after Reliance Jio launched four-packs under the same category. The operator is offering this plan in all circles and to all customers.

Details About Airtel Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

Under this plan, users will get 40GB data, 100 messages, Airtel Xstream Premium access for one year. It includes a subscription to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, free hello tunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Notably, this plan is also available in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. However, this plan is not offering any extra connections like other postpaid plans of Airtel are offering. The reintroduction of a plan comes two weeks after Reliance Jio introduced its postpaid plans between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499.

Similarly, Airtel announced Rs. 249 in Jammu & Kashmir. This plan is offering 25GB data per month, 100 messages, and data rollover facility. On the other hand, Airtel removes Rs. 349 plan from its My Plan Infinity. This plan was limited to a few states, such as Delhi/NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, and used to offer 5GB data per month, message, unlimited calling, complimentary access to Airtel Xstream apps, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes.

Airtel Rs. 399 Vs Reliance Jio Rs. 399: Postpaid Plan

If we compare these plans, then Reliance Jio's plan is offering 75GB data, unlimited voice, and calling for one month. This plan is also offering a 200GB data rollover facility. It also includes a complimentary subscription to the Jio application without any add on connection, whereas Airtel is offering only 40GB data. This means that the Reliance Jio plan is more beneficial and it is offering more data and other facilities at the same price.

