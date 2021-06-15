Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Ask TRAI Not To Fix Validity Of Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have asked the telecom regulator not to fix the validity of the prepaid plans. Notably, these telcos state that fixing the validity of tariff plans might disturb and destabilize the entire structure, which could hurt consumers.

In addition, Reliance Jio suggested that the telecom regulator should issue an advisory, where TRAI asks telcos to bring one prepaid plan, combo voucher, and special tariff voucher with 30 days validity as consumers filed complaints against 28 days packs.

TRAI in its discussion paper said that it has received several complaints from users that they are cheated as they have to do 13 recharges in one year.

Reliance Jio And Airtel Submission In TRAI

Reliance Jio in its submission said that it has launched extra spectrum plans with 30/60/90 days validity that would address the concerns of the consumers. Notably, Consumer Voice, which is a leading mobile consumer association said that TRAI should standardize all tariffs to 1 day / 7 days / 15 days, and one-month variants. The firm said that TRAI should announce other packs invalid.

"A one-month validity should mean renewal due on the same date of the following month," said the consumer body in its submission.

However, telcos have dismissed these suggestions and said that it would be impractical to launch tariff plans, which require recharging on the same date. Notably, these telcos said that most of the customers recharge their plans after two to three days after the expiry date.

"The extant policy of forbearance on setting validity of tariff should continue, as a selective ex-ante intervention on one particular non-price aspect of tariff framework, i.e. validity, would force service providers to adjust or rebalance other important price aspects of the tariff," Airtel said.

Currently, telcos have the freedom to launch and design tariffs and validity as per their strategies to gain market share and increase revenue.

However, if TRAI starts suggesting plans and validity of plans to telcos, then there might be a chance that it would affect the revenues of telcos as the telecom regulator likely to ask for more affordable plans with one-month validity.

