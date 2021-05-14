TRAI Wants To Improve Validity Of Tariff Plans: Know Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

TRAI has come up with another consultation paper to discuss the validity of prepaid plans. The telecom regulator is looking for inputs from stakeholders on the same matter. TRAI said that it has received several complaints from consumers as they feel cheated and tariff plans are confusing.

The telecom regulator also asked that it should be mandated or advised telecom operators to provide special tariff vouchers and combo packs for specific durations.

"The consumers have stated in their complaints that not only the same causes confusion but also they feel cheated. It also results in hardships for them as they need to make 13 recharges of the monthly prepaid tariff offering considering the validity period offered as 28 days instead of a month," TRAI said.

28 Days Prepaid Plans Are Confusing Consumers

The telecom regulator states that it seeks views from stakeholders that tariff plans should be 30 days or not and wants to know that when customers should renew their plan. It also said that separate tariff offers should be mandated on 29/30/31 days.

"The extent of resentment among consumers in this regard can be gauged from the numerous RTIs/complaints on the issue, and (accordingly,) it may be prudent to look into the issue from the aspect of consumer choice," TRAI said in the paper.

In addition, the telecom regulator said that it has received several Parliament questions from MPs on the same issue. Notably, these questions raised concern. The TRAI said that currently, telecom operators have the freedom to set new tariffs.

The telecom operators designed tariff plans as per the requirements of the customers and claims that all packs are transparent. The consultation paper called Validity Period of tariff orders wants stakeholders to share their views between June 11 and June 25, 2021.

Why TRAI Wants To Discuss Validity Of Prepaid Plans?

In order to continue their services, all mobile users who are using 28 days pack need to recharge their number again, which is why they have filed a complaint against these packs. It seems customers want telecom operators to offer services for 30 days despite telcos ship 56 days and 84 days' plans.

However, one should not forget that long-term plans are costly and not everyone can spend such a big amount on mobile services, that's why we believe that TRAI wants to know the reason behind offering services for only 28 days.

