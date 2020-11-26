Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Work From Plans That Offer Data Up To 100GB News oi-Priyanka Dua

The work from plans have become very popular in the time of the pandemic. These work from home packs are designed to offer more data services to its users as the consumption of the internet has been increased. These packs are not that affordable but ship really good benefits to those who are using data through mobile. In that way, we are listing all 4G data vouchers from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi ( Vodafone-Idea).

Airtel, Reliance Jio And Vi ( Vodafone-Idea) Work From Home 4G Voucher: Details

At present, Airtel is offering only pack under this scheme. The Rs. 251 plan is providing 50GB data until your existing plan lasts. This means that this plan does not have any validity. There is a voucher for Rs. 98, which is offering 12GB data for 28 days. Earlier, this pack used to offer only 6GB data.

Then, there is Reliance Jio work from home packs, which can offer data up to 50GB. Under this scheme, the company is providing three packs that are priced at Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. The Rs. 151 is currently providing 30GB data, 40GB, and 50GB data respectively. These packs are valid for 30 days.

Apart from these packs, Reliance Jio is providing a Cricket pack and Disney+ Hotstar plans that are providing data benefits. The first pack of Rs. 499 is offering 1.5GB data per day without any calls for 56 days. On the other hand, Rs. 399 offers a Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack.

Similarly, there are Vodafone-Idea packs, which are providing 50GB and 100GB data. These packs are available for Rs. 251, Rs. 351, and Rs. 355. These packs are valid for 28 days and 56 days. It also includes a Zee5 Premium subscription. This clearly shows that Vi is offering more plans along with more data benefits.

