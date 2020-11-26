Reliance Jio And BSNL Add More Subscribers In 2019 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The telecom regulator TRAI has announced that Reliance Jio and BSNL added more new users in the country in 2019. The other two operators have also lost millions of customers during the same year. Notably, TRAI has introduced these developments in its Yearly Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report.

"Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has added the maximum number of telephone subscribers (90.95 million net addition) during the year 2019. All service providers have registered a decline in their subscriber base except M/s Reliance Jio Infocomm and BSNL during the year 2019," TRAI said.

The regulator pointed out that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has lost the highest number of users during the last year. TRAI said that the subscriber base has decreased by 20.6 percent and now it has 333 million users in the country. Similarly, Airtel's subscriber base decreased to 331.6 million at the end of 2019, which means it has lost 3.7 percent.

Reliance Jio Leading In Terms Of User Base

TRAI also said that Reliance Jio garnered the top position with a 51.60 percent share in the internet market, whereas Airtel achieved a 23.34 percent share. In addition, the report said that Reliance Jio is also leading in the broadband segment, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are not doing so well.

Similarly, the regulator added that Reliance Jio served 1.05 million customers from December 2018 to December 2019. It further said that other operators have shown a decline in the customer base in 2019.

The regulator said that both public sector utilities MTNL and BSNL have also decreased by 60.24 in 2019, it was 67.24 percent at the end of 2018. On the other hand, TRAI said that this year in August, Airtel added more users in the country. This is quite surprising as Reliance Jio used to add more users earlier.

