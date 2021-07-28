Airtel Revises Prepaid Plan; Removes Rs. 49 Recharge Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising its postpaid plans for the enterprises and retail segment, Airtel has revised its prepaid plans on Wednesday (July 28.07.21). The telecom operator has announced the revision of entry-level plans and discontinued its Rs. 49 prepaid pack, which means its plans now start from Rs. 79.

Airtel Revises Cheapest Plan List

After removing Rs. 49 plan from its list, Airtel cheapest plan will cost you Rs. 79. The Rs. 79 plan offers a talk time of Rs. 64. Besides, users will get 200MB of data from 28 days, which will help the company to increase the average revenue per user.

This development comes after Airtel announced free recharge pack of Rs. 49 to low-income users so that users can remain connected during the pandemic. In fact, Airtel said that this scheme is worth Rs. 270 crores and Rs. 49 pack used to offer 100MB data and talk time worth Rs. 38 for 28 days.

Prepaid Subscribers Of Telecom Operators

However, the telecom operator said that entry-level plans allow its users to say connected without any worry. Notably, the prepaid plans are contributing 95 percent to the total subscribers of Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea.

It is worth noting that the removing and launching plans are normal in the telecom industry as telcos keep looking for ways to attract users to high-value packs so that their ARPU can be increased.

Airtel was the first telecom operator that raised tariffs on postpaid plans in the country. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea launched plans for the enterprises segment to increase revenue from the same segment.

The decision of Airtel is expected to affect the pockets of those users who are looking for affordable prices. But, it should be noted that Airtel wants to increase its revenue and ARPU from every customer, which is why it is removing the cheaper plan from its portfolio.

The decision of revising postpaid and prepaid plans comes after the Supreme Court rejected the pleas of recalculation of dues. This is why both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are looking for ways to reduce some burden and we believe that the prices are likely to increase further in the coming days.

