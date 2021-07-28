Just In
- 1 min ago Mi Powerbank Hypersonic To Be Available Via Mi Crowdfunding In India: What’s Different?
- 33 min ago Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS Earbuds With 28-Hours Battery Launched At Rs. 2,499
- 58 min ago Realme MagDart Wireless Charging Tech Launch Date Confirmed
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno6 4G With SD 720G Announced; Major Upgrades Over Reno6 5G
Don't Miss
- Movies Naseeruddin Shah On Criticising Dilip Kumar: Was My Dream To Act With & Not Opposite Him
- News COVID-19: With a TPR of above 12% is Kerala following a double standard model
- Finance Solid Double-Digit Growth in India, Latin America Adds To Apple's Record Revenue of USD 81.4 bn
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Archer Pravin Jadhav bows out after defeat to world number 1 in Men's Individual event
- Education Uttarakhand: Schools Set To Reopen For Classes 6 To 12 From August 1
- Automobiles 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Blood Flow Restriction At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Popular Fitness Trend Among Olympians
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Airtel Revises Prepaid Plan; Removes Rs. 49 Recharge Pack
After revising its postpaid plans for the enterprises and retail segment, Airtel has revised its prepaid plans on Wednesday (July 28.07.21). The telecom operator has announced the revision of entry-level plans and discontinued its Rs. 49 prepaid pack, which means its plans now start from Rs. 79.
Airtel Revises Cheapest Plan List
After removing Rs. 49 plan from its list, Airtel cheapest plan will cost you Rs. 79. The Rs. 79 plan offers a talk time of Rs. 64. Besides, users will get 200MB of data from 28 days, which will help the company to increase the average revenue per user.
This development comes after Airtel announced free recharge pack of Rs. 49 to low-income users so that users can remain connected during the pandemic. In fact, Airtel said that this scheme is worth Rs. 270 crores and Rs. 49 pack used to offer 100MB data and talk time worth Rs. 38 for 28 days.
Prepaid Subscribers Of Telecom Operators
However, the telecom operator said that entry-level plans allow its users to say connected without any worry. Notably, the prepaid plans are contributing 95 percent to the total subscribers of Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea.
It is worth noting that the removing and launching plans are normal in the telecom industry as telcos keep looking for ways to attract users to high-value packs so that their ARPU can be increased.
Airtel was the first telecom operator that raised tariffs on postpaid plans in the country. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea launched plans for the enterprises segment to increase revenue from the same segment.
The decision of Airtel is expected to affect the pockets of those users who are looking for affordable prices. But, it should be noted that Airtel wants to increase its revenue and ARPU from every customer, which is why it is removing the cheaper plan from its portfolio.
The decision of revising postpaid and prepaid plans comes after the Supreme Court rejected the pleas of recalculation of dues. This is why both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are looking for ways to reduce some burden and we believe that the prices are likely to increase further in the coming days.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790
-
17,663
-
1,11,990