Airtel Revises Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan; Offers 25GB data, Unlimited Calling At Hiked Price

All operators are only focusing on revising prepaid plans, as most of the revenue comes from them. In fact, both Airtel and Vodafone have launched new plans, which offer unlimited calling to all networks. But now, Airtel has revised one of its postpaid plans. Currently, it is offering four postpaid plans which start from Rs. 499 to Rs. 1,599.

The company has recently launched a plan of Rs. 199 for its customers in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, the telco has revised this plan to Rs. 249, reports TelecomTalk. The report reveals that this plan offers 25GB data, unlimited, local, and STD calls to all networks. It also includes 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Apart from that, users will get the benefit of Airtel Thanks and free subscription of Airtel Wynk Music.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio is also offering an Rs. 199 plan, but unlike Airtel, this plan is available in all circles. Apart from that, Airtel has launched two plans of Rs. 279 and Rs. 379. The Airtel Rs. 279 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data daily, 100 SMS, and unlimited voice calls for 28 days.

The Rs. 379 plan is providing 6GB data, 900 SMS, and unlimited calling for the same duration. These plans also offer benefits like free courses from Shaw Academy, Wynk Music access and premium content from the Xstream app.

Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling Services Crosses 1 Million Users

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that its voice over Wi-Fi calling service has now more than one million users in India. The telecom major has launched these services in December last year.

This service was first launched in Delhi-NCR. But later on, it was launched in Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kolkata. And now, this service is available all over India and users can use through all public Wi-Fi networks.

