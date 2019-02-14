ENGLISH

DOT finalising revival proposal, says BSNL

The Department of Telecommunications recognizes and values the inherent strengths of BSNL as a telecom services provider with huge infrastructure and reach.

    State-run telecom operator BSNL said that Department of Telecom (DOT) is in the process of finalizing a proposal for revival of PSU.

    "DOT is in the process of finalizing a proposal for revival of BSNL to be considered by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) very soon," the BSNL said in a statement.

    This statement comes after TOI reported that Government is considering its revival plan to disinvestment and even closure of the loss-making PSU.

    BSNL strongly denied such reports and said at present there is no proposal under consideration with the Government for the closure of BSNL. On the contrary, the DoT recognizes and values the inherent strengths of BSNL as a telecom services provider with huge infrastructure and reach, especially in rural areas.

    It said that it appears that the news reports in question have unnecessarily tried to focus on closure as one of the options for the revival of any PSU which is not in consonance with the current thinking of DoT.

    It is clarified and reiterated that DoT would like to see a robust BSNL, duly strengthened and financially viable, dedicated to servicing the nation and playing an important role in the telecom sector, BSNL added.

    Meanwhile, BSNL has announced that it has started offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs.999 at no additional cost to the customers.

    With this offering, BSNL ultra high-speed BharatFiber customers with the 18 Gb and above plan can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere of premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies.

    The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.

    Read More About: DoT bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
