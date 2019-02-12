BSNL offers 1-year Amazon prime membership with Bharat Fiber plans

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it has started offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs. 999 to select Bharat Fiber customers.

With the fresh move, BSNL ultra high-speed BharatFiber customers with the 18 Gb and above plan can get the annual Amazon Prime membership for free.

Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL said: "Amazon Prime has been well accepted by Indian audience and we are hence giving the most preferred choice to our customers to own and enjoy the basket of benefits that Prime membership offers. We are doing more online engagements with customers as this brings enormous customer satisfaction and cuts down on our costs also in delivering excellent customer services.

"Our new data plans introduced in December, bringing highest in industry speeds at most affordable rates, have been an incredible success, and we're working hard to meet the incredible demand," he said.

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website.

Gaurav Gandhi, Director, and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India said, "Prime Video has received an overwhelming response from customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are thrilled to extend our association with BSNL to the BharatFiber customers that will expand the reach of Prime Video to an even larger base of customers who can now enjoy premium content on a screen of their choice - be it their mobile device or the television in their living room."

Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Amazon Prime India said, "Eligible BSNL BharatFiber customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan. We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime and enjoy unlimited shopping, shipping, and entertainment."

Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.

