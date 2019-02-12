ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

BSNL offers 1-year Amazon prime membership with Bharat Fiber plans

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it has started offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs. 999 to select Bharat Fiber customers.

    BSNL offers 1-year Amazon prime membership with Bharat Fiber plans

     

    With the fresh move, BSNL ultra high-speed BharatFiber customers with the 18 Gb and above plan can get the annual Amazon Prime membership for free.

    Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL said: "Amazon Prime has been well accepted by Indian audience and we are hence giving the most preferred choice to our customers to own and enjoy the basket of benefits that Prime membership offers. We are doing more online engagements with customers as this brings enormous customer satisfaction and cuts down on our costs also in delivering excellent customer services.

    "Our new data plans introduced in December, bringing highest in industry speeds at most affordable rates, have been an incredible success, and we're working hard to meet the incredible demand," he said.

    The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website.

    Gaurav Gandhi, Director, and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India said, "Prime Video has received an overwhelming response from customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are thrilled to extend our association with BSNL to the BharatFiber customers that will expand the reach of Prime Video to an even larger base of customers who can now enjoy premium content on a screen of their choice - be it their mobile device or the television in their living room."

    Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Amazon Prime India said, "Eligible BSNL BharatFiber customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan. We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime and enjoy unlimited shopping, shipping, and entertainment."

    Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.
    .

    Read More About: amazon telecom bsnl amazon prime
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue