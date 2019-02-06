ENGLISH

BSNL revises Rs. 525, Rs.725 postpaid plan; offers unlimited calls and more data benefits

The Rs.525 used to offer 15GB earlier per month, however, the telco is not offering the data carry forward on these two plans.

    Almost all telecom players are revising their plans to attract new users and Bharat Sanchar Telecom Limited (BSNL) has revised its existing tariff plans for its postpaid users.

    BSNL revises Rs. 525, Rs.725 postpaid plan

     

    The State-run telecom operator BSNL has now revised Rs.525 and Rs.725 plans to offer more benefits, Telecomtalk reported.

    According to the report the Rs. 525 is now providing 40 GB data every month, 100 SMS per day, and one year of Amazon Prime membership for free, while the Rs. 725 is offering 50GB of data benefit.

    The Rs.525 used to offer 15GB earlier per month, however, the telco is not offering the data carry forward on these two plans.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of a new plan for broadband plans in which users will get 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds for a month at Rs. 2,499.

    However, the speed will be reduced after the completion of daily FUP. This plan is valid across the country where BSNL is offering FTTH services.

    This plan has been launched under its Bharat Fiber programme that was launched a few days ago.

    However, there is a catch as this plan is available in selected circles. Bharat Fiber Programme is offering 35GB per day as low as Rs 1.1per GB.

    The company has also joined hand with BSNL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ciena to prepare its network for the impending evolution toward 5G.

    BSNL, in support of the Digital India vision by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narender Modi and recent strategic telecom plan from India's Department of Telecommunications, is working to conduct field trials to roll out 5G by 2020. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
