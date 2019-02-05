Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL launches Rs 2,499 broadband plan with 40GB daily data limit

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new broadband plan dubbed as "40GB plan".

The newly launched plan offers 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds for a month at Rs. 2,499, however, the speed will be reduced after the completion of daily FUP. This plan is valid across the country where BSNL is offering FTTH services.

The plan has been launched under its Bharat Fiber programme that was launched a few days ago. However, there is a catch as this plan is available in selected circles.

In addition to that this plan joins the company's existing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service plans of Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999.

Bharat Fiber Programme is offering 35GB per day as low as Rs 1.1per GB.

The announcement came at that time when Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch JioGigaFiber this year in March.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced the launch of a new app called Wings.

"Wings" customers can use an App on his/her mobile handset or from Laptop to make or receive calls on their existing numbers just by having Wi-Fi services from any landline or mobile number.

At present the company is providing free service of this app for one month, thereafter it is available at an initial one-time annual fee of Rs.1099/- plus GST. A customer can make "Free Unlimited" outgoing calls within India for a period of one year, BSNL informed.