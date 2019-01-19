Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL launches Bharat Fiber, offers 35 GB data per day

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced that it has launched fiber to the home service, Bharat Fiber in the country in which the telco is offering 35GB per day as low as Rs 1.1per GB.

"We realize that now customers are demanding super fast internet and have started owning more electronic gadgets and entertainment tools than ever before. So our Fiber to the Home technology has been upgraded and we are happy to announce the launch of Bharat Fiber which will be an affordable yet able to meet the huge data demand of our customers," said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL Board.

The telco said Bharat Fiber bookings have already been started on BSNL portal. "Our technology is one of the best as digital India is a national mission and we want to put all efforts to make this happen in every home of our country," BSNL added.

"We maintain transparency in our billing systems and share complete details with our customers. We are also issuing regular security and usage advisory to our customers based on usage pattern. Customer satisfaction and customer loyalty are key themes we regularly work on and it's bringing now results to us," added Banzal.

The announcement came at that time when Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch JioGigaFiber this year in March.

To recall, BSNL announced that the retailer network which has been doing SIM and recharges business is now reaching out to the customers for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and broadband products.

The company is also investing heavily on Home WiFi and FTTH (Fiber to the home) rollouts to deliver ultra-high bandwidths and quality HD contents to its customers at attractive prices.