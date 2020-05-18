Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Plan Launched: A Rival To Jio Rs. 2,399 Plan?

Given that there are two new plans from both the leading telecom service providers in recent times, we can consider them to the rivals and take a look at the benefits offered by the Airtel plan and how it competes against the likes of the latest Jio plan.

Airtel Rs. 2.498 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The newly launched Airtel Rs. 2.498 prepaid plan is now live on the official website of the telco. It provides subscribers with 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days, which makes it an annual plan. Besides this, the Airtel plan bundles other benefits such as ZEE5 premium subscription, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music subscription and Airtel Secure mobile security antivirus solution.

Besides these complimentary subscriptions, the Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan also bundles other benefits such as free Helloatunes, free online courses for 28 days from Upskill with Shaw Academy, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Notably, this plan has been launched after Airtel extended its partnership with ZEE5 until July 12.

This new Airtel plan falls in line with the other long-term recharge plans from the telco including the Rs. 2.398 prepaid plan. This plan is also valid for a period of 365 days. Apart from this, it competes with the Jio Rs. 2.399 prepaid plan has mentioned above.

How About Competition?

Well, the newly launched Jio Rs. 2.399 prepaid plan provides subscribers with similar data benefits of 2GB per day for a period of 365 days. Once the high-speed data benefit is exhausted, users can still browse the internet at 64kbps speed. Besides this, there is free and unlimited calls to Jio numbers and up to 12,000 minutes to other networks, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Which One Should You Choose?

If you use both Airtel and Jio SIM cards, then choosing one of these annual prepaid plans could be confusing. In that case, the Airtel plan seems to provide more benefits in the form of truly unlimited voice calls to any network and bundled offers. However, the Jio data speeds have topped the charts many times. So, the choice depends on your requirement and usage.