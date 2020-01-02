ENGLISH

    Airtel Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Plans Launched: Data, Voice Calling And Other Benefits

    By
    |

    Airtel has come up with two new prepaid plans for subscribers in all its operational circles. Priced at Rs. 279 and Rs. 379, these prepaid tariff plans have numerous benefits bundled for users. While the Rs. 379 plan competes against plans offered by Jio and Vodafone with 84 days of validity, the relatively low-cost Rs. 279 plan is unique.

    Airtel Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Plans Launched With Bundled Benefits

     

    Notably, these plans have been launched just days after the introduction of the Rs. 349 prepaid plan along with Amazon Prime subscription. Now, it has focused on the life insurance cover with the Rs. 279 plan. This is not the first time that Airtel is launching prepaid plans bundled with life insurance benefits. It already has the Rs. 249 and Rs. 599 plans with a similar benefit.

    Airtel Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

    Talking about the Rs. 379 prepaid plan, this is an affordable plan offering 84 days of validity. It offers 6GB of data, unlimited voice calls sans any FUP limit, and 900 SMSes throughout the validity period. Apart from these, the other benefits of this plan include Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream premium subscription, four weeks of course on Shaw Academy, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

    In terms of comparison, Vodafone Idea also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 379 and this comes with 6GB data, unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMSes. Reliance Jio's Rs. 329 prepaid plan comes with 6GB data, unlimited voice calls to the same network, 1000 SMSes and 3000 minutes of voice calls to other networks.

    Airtel Rs. 279 Prepaid Plan

    When it comes to the Rs. 279 prepaid plan, it is similar to the Rs. 249 plan that was introduced soon after the recent tariff revision. With the new plan, the telco offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMSes per day, and unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 28 days.

     

    However, it comes with an additional benefit of Rs. 4 lakh worth Term Life Insurance from HDFC Life. Also, it comes with a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream premium subscription, Wynk Music subscription, and Rs. 100 FASTag cashback.

    In terms of competition, Jio has a relatively more affordable Rs. 199 plan offering similar benefits. And, Vodafone has one priced at Rs. 249 but it misses out on the life insurance cover benefit.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
