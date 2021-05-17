Airtel Rs. 49 Plan Is Free For Select Subscribers; Rs. 79 Plan Benefits Doubled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the ongoing pandemic crisis, the low-income group in the country is facing the toughest time without work and income as there are many restrictions all over the country. Besides this, those mobile subscribers who do not know to use the online recharge services are also struggling to connect with their loved ones.

Understanding these issues, on Sunday, Bharti Airtel took an initiative to help people with low income stay connected during the pandemic crisis that is taking a toll on India. It announced a recharge pack priced at Rs. 49 for free to serve its low-income subscribers. Notably, it has as many as 5.5 crores subscribers in this category.

The telco announced that the scheme is worth Rs. 270 crore and covers the credit of Rs. 49 plan for the 5.5 crore low-income group customers. This is a one-time gesture from Airtel. In addition to this, the company also announced that it will offer double benefits with the Rs. 79 recharge plan.

Airtel Rs. 49 Plan Benefits

Detailing on the Airtel Rs. 49 recharge plan, the telco provides a talktime of Rs. 38 and a data benefit of 100MB for a validity period of 28 days. Via this gesture, Airtel will enable its 55 million customers,

especially those in rural areas to stay connected and access all critical information whenever they need it at a time when they cannot connect to the outside world.

Airtel Rs. 79 Plan Benefits

On the other hand, the Rs. 79 recharge plan from Airtel provides benefits including talktime worth Rs. 128 and data benefits worth 200MB. This plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Notably, the company details that each minute of voice calling would be charged 60 paise. On exhausting the 200MB of data benefits, each additional MB of data will be provided at 50 paise.

This is a benefit for the Airtel subscribers who are struggling to get the recharges done from time to time during the time when they have no or a very less income to make the ends meet. We can expect further initiatives taken by other companies too in these unprecedented times.

