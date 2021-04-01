Airtel Rs. 99 Prepaid Plan Discontinued: Should You Opt For Rs. 129 Plan? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Airtel has a slew of prepaid plans for its subscribers that are priced at various price points. These plans offer numerous benefits for users including unlimited voice calls, data benefits and subscriptions to different apps. Now, the company has made a move, which might be disappointing to many users. Well, Airtel has discontinued the Rs. 99 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs. 99 Prepaid Plan Discontinued

Previously, the Rs. 99 prepaid plan from Airtel was available only for subscribers in select circles. Initially, it was available for those in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, MP, UP and Rajasthan. Later, it was rolled out to subscribers in additional circles including Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand. Nos, the telco has discontinued this plan leaving users with only the Rs. 19 unlimited plan and Rs. 129 prepaid plan as the only low-cost recharge plans.

Notably, the Airtel Rs. 99 prepaid plan offered benefits including 1GB of data throughout the validity of 18 days, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to all networks, be it local or national. Also, it bundled access to ZEE5 Premium, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs. 129 Plan Benefits

Talking about the Rs. 129 prepaid plan, it bundles 1GB of data for its validity period of 25 days, 300 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls irrespective of the network. Like the discontinued plan, this one also offers access to those subscription services. Eventually, the only difference between both these plans includes the additional validity of 6 days.

Should You Opt For Rs. 129 Plan?

If you are confused about opting for the Rs. 129 prepaid plan from Airtel, then you need to know that this plan will be useful only for those users who do not need much data as they can manage with WiFi. It is interesting that subscribers of this plan will get attractive benefits such as free subscription to the above-mentioned apps and services.

