Airtel's new Rs. 398 plan offers unlimited calls, 1.5 GB data for 70 days

Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has launched two new plan of Rs 398 for its prepaid customers to take on Reliance Jio Rs 398 plan, and Vodafone's Rs 399 plan.

The new plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming call for 70 days without any FUP. This also includes 1.5GB daily data with 3G / 4G speeds and 90 SMS daily, Telecomtalk reported.

According to the report, there is another plan priced at Rs 399, where benefits will remain the same as Rs 398 but users will get 1.4 GB data per day, however, some users will get this benefit for 70 days and others might get for 84 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also launched five new plan prepaid plans priced between Rs. 178 and Rs. 559 in which users will get data benefits of up to 2 GB data per day for 28 days to 90 days.

To recall, the company has announced a special festive offer for its customers in which the company is offering instant cashback benefit of Rs. 2000 on upgrading to a new 4G smartphone.

"The cashback will be credited to the customer's My Airtel account in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs. 50 each. These digital coupons can be redeemed on subsequent recharges on select prepaid packs of Rs. 199 & above or postpaid bill payment of Rs. 399 & above," Airtel said.

To avail the offer, the customer will have to insert a 4G SIM in a new 4G smartphone on or before October 31, 2018. The coupons will auto-apply on every subsequent recharge or bill payment via My Airtel App and will be valid only for the first 40 months of being credited to the customer's account. Only one coupon can be availed at the time a recharge or bill payment.