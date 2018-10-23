ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bharti Airtel: Get instant cashback of Rs. 2000 on a purchase of any 4G smartphone

The cashback will be credited to the customer's My Airtel account in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs. 50 each.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    As a part of #AirtelThanks program, Bharti Airtel has announced a special festive offer for its customers in which the company is offering instant cashback benefit of Rs. 2000 on upgrading to a new 4G smartphone.

    Bharti Airtel: Get instant cashback of Rs. 2000

    "The cashback will be credited to the customer's My Airtel account in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs. 50 each. These digital coupons can be redeemed on subsequent recharges on select prepaid packs of Rs. 199 & above or postpaid bill payment of Rs. 399 & above," Airtel said in a statement.

    To avail the offer, the customer will have to insert a 4G SIM in a new 4G smartphone on or before October 31, 2018. The coupons will auto-apply on every subsequent recharge or bill payment via My Airtel App and will be valid only for the first 40 months of being credited to the customer's account. Only one coupon can be availed at the time a recharge or bill payment.

    "As customers upgrade their smartphone this festive season, we want to delight them with exclusive benefits under our recently launched customer program #AirtelThanks. We invite all our customers to make the most of the offer,"
    Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer said.

    To recall, the company has also joined hands with Amazon Pay to offer a gift.

    Under this partnership, both prepaid and postpaid customers are getting Amazon Pay digital Gift Card worth Rs 51.

    This Gift Card can be loaded as Amazon Pay Balance and can be used for mobile recharges, bill payments or shopping across Amazon India's extensive catalog. This can also be used across partner merchants of Amazon Pay.

    Airtel also said that under this program, Airtel mobile and home broadband customers will get access to privileged benefits including premium content, offers on devices and red carpet customer care. The benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV & Wynk Music.

    Read More About: airtel Mobile news cashback
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue