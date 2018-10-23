Bharti Airtel: Get instant cashback of Rs. 2000 on a purchase of any 4G smartphone

As a part of #AirtelThanks program, Bharti Airtel has announced a special festive offer for its customers in which the company is offering instant cashback benefit of Rs. 2000 on upgrading to a new 4G smartphone.

"The cashback will be credited to the customer's My Airtel account in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs. 50 each. These digital coupons can be redeemed on subsequent recharges on select prepaid packs of Rs. 199 & above or postpaid bill payment of Rs. 399 & above," Airtel said in a statement.

To avail the offer, the customer will have to insert a 4G SIM in a new 4G smartphone on or before October 31, 2018. The coupons will auto-apply on every subsequent recharge or bill payment via My Airtel App and will be valid only for the first 40 months of being credited to the customer's account. Only one coupon can be availed at the time a recharge or bill payment.

"As customers upgrade their smartphone this festive season, we want to delight them with exclusive benefits under our recently launched customer program #AirtelThanks. We invite all our customers to make the most of the offer,"

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer said.

To recall, the company has also joined hands with Amazon Pay to offer a gift.

Under this partnership, both prepaid and postpaid customers are getting Amazon Pay digital Gift Card worth Rs 51.

This Gift Card can be loaded as Amazon Pay Balance and can be used for mobile recharges, bill payments or shopping across Amazon India's extensive catalog. This can also be used across partner merchants of Amazon Pay.

Airtel also said that under this program, Airtel mobile and home broadband customers will get access to privileged benefits including premium content, offers on devices and red carpet customer care. The benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV & Wynk Music.